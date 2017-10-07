Police Asking For Help To Locate Dundalk Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for help in locating a 31-year-old woman from Dundalk.
Baltimore County Police say Domonique Crystal Burney was reported missing by family members, after last being seen at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center on September 30.
Police say Burney is 5-foot-7-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a cross tattoo on the back of her neck.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact police at 410-307-2020.
