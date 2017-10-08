WATCH WJZ NOW: Ravens Take On The Raiders | Expert Picks | Purple Pride Gallery

Man Killed After Being Struck By Car, Caring For Injured Dog

Filed Under: Washington County Sheriff's Office

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities in western Maryland say a pedestrian had died after being struck by a vehicle while tending to an injured dog, who has also died.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that 49-year-old Clifford Lee Staley was walking along the shoulder of a road in Hagerstown on Saturday evening with two dogs.

Deputies saw a minivan hit one dog. The news release says Staley immediately ran into the roadway to help.

A deputy who was getting supplies to assist ordered Staley to stay out of the roadway. But he ignored the order, crouching down by the dog in the northbound travel lane, where he was struck by a vehicle.

Staley, who has no fixed address, was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch