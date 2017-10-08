Man Killed After Being Struck By Car, Caring For Injured Dog

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities in western Maryland say a pedestrian had died after being struck by a vehicle while tending to an injured dog, who has also died.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that 49-year-old Clifford Lee Staley was walking along the shoulder of a road in Hagerstown on Saturday evening with two dogs.

Deputies saw a minivan hit one dog. The news release says Staley immediately ran into the roadway to help.

A deputy who was getting supplies to assist ordered Staley to stay out of the roadway. But he ignored the order, crouching down by the dog in the northbound travel lane, where he was struck by a vehicle.

Staley, who has no fixed address, was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

