Fmr. Ravens Coach Resigns From Dolphins After Video Shows Him Snorting White Powder

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he learned hours after the team’s latest game about a video on social media that appeared to show offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at a desk.

Gase says he can’t describe his reaction, but says Foerster apologized to him before resigning Monday. Gase says Foerster is “disappointed, he’s upset, he’s mad at himself.”

Gase says he has known Foerster since 2008 and considered him a dedicated coach who would arrive for work at 4 a.m.

It’s unclear when or where the video was made, or how it became public. The 55-year-old Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined the Dolphins last year.

The video surfaced hours after Miami (2-2) beat Tennessee 16-10 on Sunday. The Dolphins rank last in the league in points and yards per game.

