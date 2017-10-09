City Says Defaced Christopher Columbus Monument Will Be Repaired, Re-Dedicated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weeks after a Christopher Columbus monument at a Baltimore park was defaced, officials said today — Christopher Columbus Day — that it will be repaired.

But they want resident input first.

In August, a group of vandals targeted the Herring Run Park monument, which is more than 200 years old. A video posted online shows someone using a sledgehammer to smash the base of the structure.

The vandalism came just a week after city officials ordered that four Confederate-era monuments be removed overnight.

But Eric Holcomb, Executive Director of the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation (CHAP), says the Christopher Columbus statue will be re-dedicated. First, however the city will reach out to the community to get input on how it should be re-dedicated, to whom, when and how to move forward with it.

The work on the monument wouldn’t start until spring of 2018 and after community outreach.

Several cities across the U.S. — including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, and Austin, Texas — have changed “Columbus Day” to “Indigenous Peoples Day,” with supporters of that switch saying indigenous people are more worthy of recognition than the historical figure who helped introduce European colonialism to the Americas.

