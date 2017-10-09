WJZ FOOTBALL:  Ravens Beat Raiders 30 - 17 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week 

University of Maryland Student Attacked With Baseball Bat

Filed Under: College Park, University of Maryland College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A University of Maryland student was attacked on campus by a man with a baseball bat.

University police say the attack occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday outside the Stamp Student Union. Police say two students got into a verbal altercation with a passing car.

At one point, a passenger in the car got out of the car and followed the students. Police say the passenger went back to the car and retrieved the bat, striking one of the two students.

The student was treated and released at a hospital.

Police say they identified the driver and passenger of the car who swung the bat, and they expect to file charges. Police say the suspects are not university students.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch