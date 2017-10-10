Karate Instructor Arrested For Allegedly Touching Teenage Girl During Lessons

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Montgomery County police have arrested a karate instructor for allegedly inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl.

Officers say they arrested and charged Frank Yul Pugarita, 54, for reportedly inappropriately touching a teenage girl during classes at his studio in Gaithersburg.

Detectives say the offenses occurred at Pugarita Karate studio, located at 8945 North Westland Drive. The victim was a student of Pugarita’s, who owned the studio for about 10 years.

Authorities began investigating on June 29 when the victim told police the touching occurred sometime between January and June during class.

Last Tuesday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Pugarita and charged him with one count of sex abuse of a minor and one count of fourth-degree sex offense.

On Monday, Pugarita was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit and was ordered to be held without bond.

Investigators believe that there may be addition victims of Pugarita. Detectives are requesting that parents of karate students who may have had contact with Pugarita talk to their children about their interactions with him and contact detectives at 240-773-5400 if they believe their child was victimized.

