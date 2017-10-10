Police Looking To Identify Church Burglar

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking to identify a suspect who stole items from a Mount Vernon church.
The man seen in the video entered the revival at Mount Vernon Place church in the 1100 block of Cathedral Street on September 29 at around 1:30 p.m.
Police say he took a laptop computer, credit cards, and money from a church.
The suspect was seen entering and leaving the first-floor front door.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Detectives, at 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
