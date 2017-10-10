Police Looking To Identify Church Burglar

Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department, Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking to identify a suspect who stole items from a Mount Vernon church.

The man seen in the video entered the revival at Mount Vernon Place church in the 1100 block of Cathedral Street on September 29 at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say he took a laptop computer, credit cards, and money from a church.

The suspect was seen entering and leaving the first-floor front door.

church suspect Police Looking To Identify Church Burglar

 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch