Baby Of Pregnant Woman Set On Fire Goes Home; Delivered 7 Weeks Early

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The baby of a pregnant woman who was forced to have her baby prematurely because her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire, is going home.
WUSA9 reports that Aaliah Jounrey, Andrea Grinage’s daughter, was taken home Tuesday after being born seven weeks early because Grinage was reportedly set on fire by her boyfriend 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips in her home in Capitol Heights in September.
A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for Phillips.
Grinage was burned across most of her body and remains in the hospital where Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks says she is currently “fighting for her life.”
Baby Aaliyah was taken home by family.
Phillips is charged with attempted murder.
