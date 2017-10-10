Tractor-Trailer Winds Up On Top Of Van In Collision

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer collided with a van and wound up on top of it at Orleans and Gay street.
Sky Eye Chopper 13 was there above the scene and police investigated.
Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. They say passengers in the van were taken to an area hospital, however, no injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.
One Comment
If you travel that road then you know how fast some people drive on it. Doesn’t surprise me at all.