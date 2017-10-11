Possible Last Meeting For Baltimore’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

Filed Under: Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Larry Hogan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council may be holding their final meeting on Wednesday. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. 

It’s after Governor Larry Hogan stripped them of its state funding.

Last month, the Republican governor announced he was taking funding away from the group, arguing members were not taking violent crime seriously. Hogan said he would redirect all of the $219,000 used to fund the panel to Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration.

In a letter sent by Baltimore Circuit Judge Charles J. Peters, he wrote almost all of the state funding for the CJCC pays for staff who perform different tasks including coordinating services for domestic violence victims, educating teenagers about dating violence, and addressing elderly abuse.

He says they could lose their jobs if the group is cut.

A spokesman for Governor Hogan says the Republican believes state dollars will be spent more wisely by the Pugh administration.

 

 

