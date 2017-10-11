Possible Return For Sports Betting At Maryland Casinos For 2018 Agenda

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The issue of casino gambling could return to Maryland’s General Assembly in 2018. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
Joe Weinberg, the head of the company that operates Maryland Live Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County says he’s “all in” for an effort to legalize sports betting at the state’s casinos.
Weinberg has urged members of the Joint Committee on Gaming Oversight to take up the issue in 2018. Howard County Delegate Frank Turner says legislation to allow sports betting will likely find a sponsor, but he’s unsure if it will pass next year.
Federal law bans sports betting in most states. New Jersey has challenged the law, arguing it prevents state officials from responding to their constituents’ gambling preferences.
The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the challenge in its current term. A decision isn’t expected until spring. The owners of the state’s three largest casinos say states should have the authority to sanction sports bets.
