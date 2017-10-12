1 Person Dead, SHA Worker Injured In I-695 Collision

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person died and one State Highway Administration worker was injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night in Baltimore County.
The crash was reported at about 9:45 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 just before I-70. Policed arrived to find a silver 2004 Ford Freestar with major damage to the front end, and SHA CHART truck with major damage to the rear.
The driver of the Ford was the only person in the vehicle, he was transported to Northwest Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The SHA worker was transported to Northwest Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses say the Ford was in the far right lane when it suddenly drifted onto the right shoulder of the highway rear-ending the SHA vehicle. They say the SHA vehicle had been parked on the shoulder prior to collision.
The cause of the crash, as well as if any drugs or alcohol were involved, is unknown. The incident is still under investigation.
