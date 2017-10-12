Arby’s Launching Venison Sandwich Nationwide

Filed Under: Arby's

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Arby’s prides itself on its meat.

And now, after testing out a venison sandwich in select markets last year, the sandwich is going national this month.

Arby’s says the venison sandwiches sold out within hours during the trial-run. This time they’ll be available everywhere, but only while supplies last. Arby’s restaurants across the country will start offering it on Oct. 21.

The sandwich features a “thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll.”

Also on Oct. 21, Arby’s will start another limited-edition sandwich — this time featuring elk meat — in just three of its restaurants, in Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. Blackberry port steak sauce and crispy onions will top the elk steak.

