4th Baltimore Officer Pleads Guilty To Racketeering Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fourth Baltimore police officer, 34-year-old Detective Momodu Bondeva Kenton Gondo, plead guilty today in a racketeering conspiracy that six other officers are also charged in.

Three other officers have already plead guilty to their parts in the crimes.

Jemell Rayam plead guilty earlier this week for robbing people he detained, billing overtime hours when he wasn’t working, and forging police reports, according to his attorney, Dennis Boyle.

Maurice Ward, and Evodio Hendrix admitted this summer to stealing from citizens, lying on police reports and taking tropical vacations while claiming they were on the job.

Gondo joined the Baltimore Police Department on November 29, 2005 and was later assigned to the Gun Trace Task Force.

According to the plea agreement, Gondo schemed to steal money, property, and narcotics by detaining victims, entering residences, conducting traffic stops, and swearing out false search warrant affidavits. He also allegedly prepared and submitted false official incident and arrest reports, reports of property seized from arrestees, and charging documents.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren will have more on this story tonight.

