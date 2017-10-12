Which Candy Is Purchased The Most Around Halloween In Maryland?

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– According to Candystore.com, $2.7 billion is expected to be spent on candy for Halloween this year. Some of that money will be spent in Maryland.

Candystore.com did all the hard work and came up with the most popular candies for all 50 states.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Candystore.com took 10 years of sales data from months leading up to Halloween.

As for Maryland, the most purchased candy is the Milky Way. The state consumed more than 38,000 pounds of Milky Way bars around the Halloween season.

The Milky Way was also the most popular candy in Maryland in 2016.

The second most consumed candy in the State is Reese’s Cups. Marylanders consume more than 30,000 pounds of Reese’s Cups for Halloween.

Last year, the third most popular candy in Maryland was Skittles, this year, Blow Pops moved in the third spot. Marylanders consumed more than 12,000 pounds of the lollipops around the costume-wearing season.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year. Industry research has shown that, in 2015, online candy sales increased by 15 percent.

