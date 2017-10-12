Man Charged With Manslaughter After Allegedly Giving Overdose Victim Fentanyl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old Baltimore man faces manslaughter and drug charges after police say he provided fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed on the drug early this year.
In January 2017, officers responded to the 100 block of Homeland Road in Pasadena and found a 27-year-old man dead.
Over the course of the investigation detectives say they determined that Gabriel DelValle provided fentanyl to the victim, which ultimately caused his death.
After consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office, investigators charged DelValle, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.
“These charges demonstrate Anne Arundel County’s commitment to making our jurisdiction a nightmare for drug dealers,” says County Executive Steve Schuh. “I thank all our public safety professionals who have demonstrated through these charges we will punish to the fullest extent of the law those who peddle poison in our communities.”
