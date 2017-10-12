2nd Baltimore Ad Linked To Russia Promoted Protest During Trial Of Freddie Gray Officers

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another social media ad from Russia attempted promote protests in Baltimore last year during a hearing for a police officer charged in the death of Freddie Gray.
CNN reported Thursday that an online campaign called “Don’t Shoot Us” — which was as part of the Black Lives Matter movement — used Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr and even Pokémon Go in an effort to exploit racial tensions and sow discord among Americans.
CNN says the campaign contacted reporters in Baltimore to promote a protest in July during a court hearing for Lt. Brian W. Rice, one of six officers charged in Gray’s death.
CNN reported that the campaign “appears to have been run from one source — the shadowy, Kremlin-linked troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency.”
A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that the Don’t Shoot Us Facebook page was one of the 470 accounts taken down after the social media company determined they were linked to the IRA.
