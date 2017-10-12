Weather Blog: A Clowdy Start While Temperatures Are Down

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 

Hi Everyone!

You tend to forget how sunny, and warm, it’s been until you get a day like yesterday where in the middle of the afternoon you need to turn lights on in the homestead. It was dusky, inside, at 3 PM. HUH? Gonna be the same look today and tomorrow before a sunny weekend will get our attention.

A pretty big Easterly flow is keeping low clouds, and a damp feel around us. Temps are down…but to, only, seasonal. THAT is how warm it has been.

By the weekend the skies will brighten, the afternoon lights will go off, and the shorts come back out.  An encore of the “Autumnal Spring!” Awesome!

MB!

