Weather Blog: Cloudy, Rain

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Here is what we have in store for the next week. On Friday, look for more clouds, and some spotty drizzle again with highs around 68.

By Saturday, more sunshine and a big warm-up to about 78. On Sunday we have a Ravens game, and we should see a very warm, and somewhat humid, high of 83!

A cold front will cross the region later in the day, and may bring a few showers, then cooler temperatures for next week. We will see nights back in the 40’s by Monday night.

Have a nice weekend.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch