Weather Blog: Cloudy, Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Here is what we have in store for the next week. On Friday, look for more clouds, and some spotty drizzle again with highs around 68.
By Saturday, more sunshine and a big warm-up to about 78. On Sunday we have a Ravens game, and we should see a very warm, and somewhat humid, high of 83!
A cold front will cross the region later in the day, and may bring a few showers, then cooler temperatures for next week. We will see nights back in the 40’s by Monday night.
Have a nice weekend.
