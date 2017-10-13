Questions Remain In Prince George’s Co. Woman’s Death As Funeral Is Held

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Family and friends gathered Friday for the funeral of a Prince George’s County teenager who went missing last month.

Days later Ashanti Billie’s body was found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Her family publicly asked for answers after Billie’s body was found.

“The person or persons that decided they wanted to take our baby away from us and away from everyone who loved her; you’re a coward,” Brandy Billie said last month.

That sentiment was echoed by her uncle at her funeral.

“I hope they find this coward that did it to her,” Eric Billie said.

The 19-year-old Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School graduate went missing after heading for work in Norfolk, Virginia on September 18.

“She taught us something, how to be better people. She basically wrote the blueprint for our lives and taught us how to live, how to treat others,” Brady said at the funeral.

Billie was found hundreds of miles from her home in the Virginia Beach area. She moved to the area for culinary school.

The teen vanished after heading to work at a sandwich shop on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk. Her car was captured on surveillance video captured coming and going from the base, but details surrounding her murder are still unknown.

A spokesperson for the FBI in Norfolk said officials were planning to do a media push in the Charlotte area as they try to get more information from the public.

Investigators said they wanted to know if anyone in North Carolina recognized Billie or her vehicle. While Billie’s Mini Cooper was found in Norfolk, detectives said they believed it’s possible the car may have been driven back to Norfolk from North Carolina.

The FBI said it is also seeking any private or commercial surveillance videos or dash-cam videos that may have captured Millie’s Mini Cooper traveling between Hampton Roads and Charlotte from September 18 to 23.

The cause of Billie’s death has not yet been announced, but the FBI said it expects the medical examiner’s final report soon.

A $20,000 reward that was being offered to help locate Billie is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in her death.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook