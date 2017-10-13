Man Fatally Stabbed In Hopkins Hospital Room, Police Unsure If It Was Self-Inflicted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been stabbed to death inside a Johns Hopkins Hospital room, but police are unsure if the wound was self-inflicted or if he was murdered.

Investigators were called to the scene after staff members heard a disturbance in the room. They entered and found a man who had been stabbed in the upper body. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Investigators say the victim was at the hospital with his juvenile son, who was undergoing a medical procedure, and his son’s mother.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.

Johns Hopkins Hospital spokeswoman Kim Hoppe has released the following statement:

“Baltimore City Police are investigating an isolated incident that led to a death in a patient room today. At no time were other visitors or staff in danger. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased. Since this is a police investigation, we must defer all inquiries to them.”

