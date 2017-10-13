Weather Blog: Sunshine On The Way For This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

Ready for the weekend? Looks like the weather will be turning in our favor after another gray, and damp, feeling day. Yesterday certainly had a chilly Fall feel. A good friend, and I, had dinner last night. Kind of a weekend kick off. He had on his camo lined zip up jacket. Another friend we ran into had a hoodie on. I had on a zip up pull over on and wished I would have had a tee shirt on underneath. Well, soon, we can put those warmer threads away. High pressure is moving in. Sunshine is on the way along with warm Fall temps tomorrow and Sunday.

A lot is going on this weekend. The in water boat show in Annapolis, the Pigtown festival, the Ravens v. “da Bears” on Sunday to name a few. I am getting some e mail about Fall colors, and is it worth driving around now to, visually, enjoy the news season’s colors. To be honest no. Far Western Maryland, the higher elevations of West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania maybe, but not neat the “95 corridor” yet.

By Monday temps will fall back into the mid 60’s with a fairly good amount of sun. And on Monday we’ll discuss what appears to be a fair weather trend for next week too.

In the meantime, enjoy a FINE Mid-Atlantic Fall weekend.

T.G.I.F.,….ain’t it the truth!

MB!

