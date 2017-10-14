WJZ BREAKING: Police Identify Woman Charged With Murdering Husband At Hopkins Hospital

Baltimore School Featured On Talk Show For Fundraiser

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Southeast Baltimore elementary school that raised money for hurricane victims was featured on a popular talk show.

The Baltimore Sun reports that television host Ellen DeGeneres featured a video about students at City Springs Elementary/Middle, who spent weeks in September raising funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Wyatt Oroke, an eighth grade humanities teacher, launched the fundraising effort, and was a guest on the show on Friday.

DeGeneres surprised Oroke with a check for $25,000 to the school. The school has one of the highest poverty rates in the city.

