Maryland: Anderson Still Athletic Director, Despite Reports

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland announced Saturday that Kevin Anderson remains the school’s athletic director, despite reports he has been fired.

On the Twitter site “UMD Right Now,” the school tweeted: “University Statement: Kevin Anderson is UMD Athletic Director. Media reports to the contrary are false.”

Some outlets, however, wrote that Anderson has been placed on administrative leave. If that’s the case, he technically remains the AD but has been relieved of his duties.

Either way, his status is uncertain. Anderson was not in attendance at Maryland’s home football game against Northwestern and he did not immediately answer a text message from The Associated Press.

A call to his mobile phone immediately went to a message that said, “The person you are trying to reach is not accepting calls at this time.”

There was no indication from University officials why Anderson’s job status has suddenly brought into question.

Anderson took over for Debbie Yow in September 2010 after a six-year run as athletic director at the U.S. Military Academy.

Under his watch, Maryland joined the Big Ten on July 1, 2014. The move from the Atlantic Coast Conference provided the school with financial stability and translated to success on the playing field.

Maryland has won a conference-best 25 regular season and conference tournament titles since the move.

In its inaugural season in the Big Ten, Maryland increased its season ticket sales in football 25 percent from 2013 and 35 percent from 2012.

Anderson, 62, oversaw the hiring of basketball coach Mark Turgeon and football coach DJ Durkin. Turgeon has guided the Terrapins to two straight NCAA Tournament appearances and Durkin took Maryland to a bowl game in his first season last year.

Anderson was also responsible for the firing of popular football coach Ralph Friedgen in 2010. Anderson hired Randy Edsall from Connecticut as Friedgen’s replacement and subsequently fired Edsall in the middle of the 2015 season after the Terrapins went 22-34 under his direction.

From January 2003 to December 2004, Anderson was the executive associate athletics director at Oregon State. He was responsible for the administration and operation of seven sports, including football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Prior to that, Anderson spent five seasons in the athletic department of the University of California, Berkeley.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)