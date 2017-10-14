Reports: Off-Campus Shooting In College Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– University of Maryland police are investigating an off-campus shooting where injuries have been reported.

Prince George’s County Police are also on the scene in the 7500 block of Rhode Island Avenue investigating the non-fatal Saturday night shooting.

University of Maryland Police said injuries were reported and the suspect was last seen headed to a nearby metro stop.

Police are advising people to stay away from the area.

