Reports: Off-Campus Shooting In College Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– University of Maryland police are investigating an off-campus shooting where injuries have been reported.
Prince George’s County Police are also on the scene in the 7500 block of Rhode Island Avenue investigating the non-fatal Saturday night shooting.
University of Maryland Police said injuries were reported and the suspect was last seen headed to a nearby metro stop.
Police are advising people to stay away from the area.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook