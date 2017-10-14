Police Say Driver Flees Burning Car, Leaves Passenger To Die

NEW YORK (AP) — A driver has been accused of crashing on a New York City highway and fleeing his burning car while leaving his passenger to die.

The crash happened early Friday on the westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn.

Police say the driver of an Infiniti sedan lost control of the car and crashed into a barrier. They say the driver fled as the car burst into flames.

Twenty-five-year-old Harleen Grewel was found in the front passenger seat. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twenty-three-year-old Saeed Ahmad was arrested at a hospital where he was being treated for burns to his arms and legs.

Police say Ahmad faces charges including criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

It’s unclear if Ahmad has an attorney who could speak for him.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch