WJZ FOOTBALL:   Ravens Lose To Bears 27-24 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week |

1 Dead In Anne Arundel County Car Wreck

Filed Under: Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Car Crash

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — One person is dead after a single-car wreck in Annapolis.

Anne Arundel County police say the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police say 21-year-old David Nawrocki was driving on College Parkway when he veered off the road, struck an embankment and rolled over onto the roof. Nawrocki wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was found pinned under the car. He was declared dead on the scene. Nawrocki’s passengers were able to extricate themselves from the car and were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the wreck was speed and swerving. It is unclear if alcohol played a role, though police say road conditions were likely a factor.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch