Amber Alert Issued For Virginia Girl Believed To Be In ‘Extreme Danger’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old Virginia girl who police believe was abducted.
Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz was likely abducted by 21-year-old Roberto Medrano Segovia, according to police. They are believed to be in a dark-colored Honda Civic.
Aguilar-Cruz was last seen in the 14000 block of Danville Rd. in Woodbridge, Va. She was wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a purple stripe, jeans, and a light-colored jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Prince William County Police Department at (703) 792-6500.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook