Police: 4 Men Shot Within Minutes Of Each Other In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred within minutes of each other Saturday night that sent four people to the hospital.

The first shooting was reported to the Baltimore Police Department at just after 9:20 p.m. Officers were called to a local hospital about a shooting victim.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the face. Police determined that the victim had been shot in the 200 block of South Dallas Court.

Just minutes later, police were called about a shooting in the 1400 block of Carroll St.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the legs. Both were taken to local hospitals.

Then, at just after 9:30 p.m., police were again called to a local hospital about a shooting victim.

Police arrived at the hospital to find an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the thigh. Officers determined the shooting happened in the 900 block of Eden St.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Citywide Shooting detectives at (410) 396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.

