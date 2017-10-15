Pedestrian Killed In Owings Mills Car Wreck

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Maryland police say a pedestrian was fatally struck in an accident in Owings Mills.

Police say the crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 795 at Owings Mills Boulevard. Police say the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, tried to cross the highway and was struck by a Honda Accord. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

