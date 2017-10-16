Alleged MS-13 Arrested For Abduction Of Va. Teen That Led To Amber Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man who claimed to be an MS-13 gang member is now behind bars after police say he abducted a 16-year-old girl, leading to an Amber Alert on Sunday.

Roberto Medrano-Segovia has been charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property, and providing a false name to law enforcement.

Police were called just before 1:45 a.m. on Sunday about an abduction in Woodbridge, Va.

Responding officers where told that 16-year-old Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz was at a party with Medrano-Segovia, and they got into a physical altercation.

The two were separated, but Medrano-Segovia then reportedly threatened the girl with a knife and claimed to be a member of the MS-13 gang, according to police.

He later left the party, but returned a short time later with others.

When he came back, police say he popped the tires of someone who had helped Aguilar-Cruz during the earlier altercation.

Aguilar-Cruz and Medrano-Segovia then got into another argument, and Aguilar-Cruz was later seen by witnesses being forced into a vehicle by Medrano-Segovia.

An Amber Alert was later issued for Aguilar-Cruz by Virginia State Police.

At about 2 p.m., police got a tip that Aguilar-Cruz and Medrano-Segovia were at a home in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to the home, and found the two there, though they initially gave police false identifications.

Aguilar-Cruz was unharmed and returned to her family, and Medrano-Segovia was arrested.

