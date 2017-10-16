Man With ‘I’m A Pornstar’ Forehead Tattoo Arrested On Groping Allegation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Ohio man with “I’m a pornstar” tattooed on his forehead is behind bars after police say he groped a woman during an assault back in May.

Christopher Wilson is charged with assault and sexual imposition for the incident.

According to CBS affiliate WKRC, police say Wilson punched and kicked a woman while trying to get her down on the ground back in May.

He is also accused of groping the woman during the assault.

The victim was later able to identity Wilson in a lineup.

A tattoo on his forehead reads, “I’m a pornstar,” with a second line that reads “& I f*** teen s****.”

