WJZ BREAKING: Police Involved Shooting In Baltimore City

Police Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

Filed Under: Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A police involved shooting has taken place in Northeast Baltimore near the county line.

The shooting happened at around 2:50 Monday morning outside the 7-Eleven on Harford Road and Glenmore Avenue. When police pulled into the 7-Eleven, an armed robbery was in progress. The suspect then ran out of the door with a sawed off shot-gun. A police spokesman says the officer got out of the car and shot the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The officer who shot the suspect is a 17-year veteran and is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Authorities say no one was hurt by the gunman.

Police say they will be looking at surveillance video and the officer’s body camera footage before they hold a press conference.

  Bucky Barkingham says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:44 am

    Another innocent brother murdered by the po-lice for no good reason.

