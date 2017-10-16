WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Police Officer Fatally Shoots 7-Eleven Robbery Suspect    

Federal Judge In MD To Rule Later On Latest Trump Travel Ban

Filed Under: travel ban, Trump Travel Ban

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland will rule later on three lawsuits requesting preliminary injunctions to block the most recent Trump administration travel restrictions.

A hearing was held Monday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang.

The lawsuits argue that restricting travel for citizens of predominantly Muslim countries violates the U.S. Constitution.

The Trump administration in September announced the most recent restrictions, which affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and some Venezuelan government officials and their families. They’re to go into effect Wednesday.

In March, Chuang blocked a previous version of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries. Chuang granted a preliminary injunction nationwide.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch