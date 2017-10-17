Man Dies Following Baltimore County Apartment Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 73-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in an apartment fire in Baltimore County Monday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire was reported just after 2 p.m., in the unit block of Atheny Ct. in Cockeysville.

The fire was in Theodis Pinchback’s second-floor apartment, and crews were able to rescue him from his bedroom.

Pinchback received medical treatment at the scene, before being taken to Greater Baltimore Medical Center in critical condition. Pinchback died at the hospital a few hours later.

Pinchback’s wife returned home shortly after the fire occurred, and was later taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening medical issue.

Authorities believe the fire was accident, and it began in the kitchen.

