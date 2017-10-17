Baltimore Official Wants Restaurants To Post Inspections

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore city councilman has proposed requiring restaurants to prominently post their health inspection reports so customers will have direct access to details about their cleanliness record.

The proposal is the latest attempt in a four-year effort by Councilman Brandon Scott. Unlike previous unsuccessful attempts, the latest version of the bill does not contain a letter grading system.

Scott said his proposal is aimed at “being transparent about the health of the citizens of Baltimore.”

Similar proposals have received resistance from restaurant owners.

Chad Gauss, owner of the Food Market restaurant in Hampden, said he worries that customers could misinterpret the severity of violations written in an inspection report.

