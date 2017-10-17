Best Places For Corn Dishes In Baltimore

By Joel Furches
Autumn is the time for corn harvest, and one naturally thinks of sweet and juicy corn on the cob. But corn is a year-round treat, and possibly the most versatile of all the starchy vegetables. If your mouth waters at the thought of cream corn, cornbread or even popcorn, it is worth looking at these offerings and seeing if anything on the list hits the spot and is located near you. Then do yourself a favor and treat yourself.
The Zahradka Farm
2300 Golupski Road
Baltimore, Md. 21221
(443) 813-1590
www.thezahradkafarm.com
Baltimore County is home to some very seasoned and well-developed farming communities. The Zahradka Farm is one such establishment — a family-run homestead with the groundwork to grow a very tasty crop of fresh produce. And in the late summer, early autumn, Zahradka has the best sweet corn you are likely to encounter at any local produce stand. They have plenty of product to sell, so stop by when you get a chance.
109 E. Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
(410) 832-1380
www.nandosperiperi.com
Nando’s Peri-Peri presents a very rare opportunity for locals to sample international food from an exotic source. Nando’s originated in South Africa, and the food is both tasty and a new sensation to American taste buds. Nando’s serves chicken – usually whole chicken – which has been seasoned, aged, and smoked to perfection. Once you decide on the size of your order and the intensity of your seasoning, check out the extensive variety of sauces you can use to further flavor the already tasty dish.
One of the more popular side dishes to compliment the flavorful main course is the Flame Grilled Corn on the Cob. Cooked in the same way as the chicken, flame-grilling locks in the flavor of the corn in a way that the traditional preparation method – boiling – fails to do.
7 W. Aylesbury Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(443) 895-4620
www.popsationspopcorn.com
Now you may say that popcorn is popcorn. How does one build an entire business around just popcorn? Well true popcorn connoisseurs know that this simply isn’t true. Popcorn is just the canvass upon which truly amazing flavor is created. This is exactly what Popsations Popcorn has founded a very successful enterprise upon.
Heading into a Popsations store is less like walking into a restaurant, and more like walking into a candy store. Expect bags and tins and every other manner of container of a wide variety of popcorn favorites. It carries the classics – like cheddar and caramel; some new flavors, such as dark chocolate caramel; holiday themed, like white chocolate peppermint; and, for you Baltimore residents: crabby caramel.
If you’re craving popcorn, Popsations will hit the spot.
M&M Catering
(410) 375-1351
www.locu.com/places/m-m-catering-baltimore-us
Most of the time, you have to go to the corn. With M&M Catering, the corn comes to you. Hire M&M to cater any event you might be holding, and expect from the menu such delicacies as a corn chowder with spicy shrimp, or a sweet corn casserole. For a lighter snack, you might try its sweet niblet corn or corn bread stuffing. With the variety that M&M brings to the table, you’re definitely going to want to bring them to your table.