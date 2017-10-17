Police Arrest 1 In College Park Shooting; Still Seek 2nd Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of opening fire in College Park during a drug deal.
Jenare Marriott has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, and assault for the incident. Police are also working to identify a second suspect in this case.
Marriott was arrested for a shooting on Saturday, in the 7500 block of Rhode Island Ave. in College Park.
Police were called to the scene and found a man who had been shot. They also found another man who had been injured.
The investigation found that the suspects and victims got into an argument during a drug deal, and Marriott is accused of opening fire. The two suspects also reportedly robbed one of the victims.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (301) 699-2601. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call CRIME SOLVERS at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.
