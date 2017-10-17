Inmates Charged With Murder After Guard Killed In Prison Uprising

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a dozen inmates are being charged with murder in a deadly Delaware prison uprising back in February.
18 inmates have been indicted in that deadly riot, with 16 of them being charged with first-degree murder. The other two are charged with kidnapping, riot, and conspiracy.
On February 1, inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna took control of a building, taking four corrections department workers hostage.
Correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed, and two others officers were injured.
All of those charged in this case are currently in Delaware prisons.
