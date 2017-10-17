D.C. Police Investigate Report Of Shooter On Howard U Campus, ‘Nothing Confirmed’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — D.C. police are at Howard University investigating a report of an active shooter, they say.
They are warning people in the area to take precautions.
The school has tweeted that the admin building has been evacuated after an anonymous report of a shooter.
Howard University is a historically black university in northwest D.C. The school is about to celebrate its homecoming this weekend.
This is a developing story.
