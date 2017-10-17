President Under Fire For Comments Made To Gold Star Wife: ‘He Knew What He Was Getting Into’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Trump is receiving criticism for his choice of words during a phone call with the wife of fallen soldier, Sgt. La David Johnson, who died in the line of duty in Niger earlier this month.

CBS Miami reports President Trump “said to the wife, ‘Well, I guess he knew what he was getting into,’” according to Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Rep. Wilson and Sgt. Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson were in the car together on their way to receive the remains of her late husband.

“How insensitive can you be?” said Rep. Wilson.

Trump was already under fire for not reaching out more quickly to the families of the fallen soldiers, who were killed in an attack in Niger on October 4.

Sgt. Johnson and three other soldiers were killed. Four Nigerien soldiers also died in the attack and two other U.S. troops were wounded.

Myeshia is pregnant with the couple’s third child. She is due in January.

