4 Dead In Serious Vehicle Accident In Westminster

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A serious vehicle accident has killed four people in Westminster, at Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, according to the Carroll County Fire Department.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

Both vehicles involved are now on the side of the road in the westbound lanes, and all lanes are shut down, according to Sky Eye Chopper 13 Captain Jeff Long who was above the scene around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story.

