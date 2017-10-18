Harford Sheriff: Multiple Injuries In Edgewood Shooting At Emmorton Business Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports that police are searching for a red Dodge Charger with Delaware plates.

Authorities are reporting that there are multiple injuries and are asking people to avoid the area.

Emmorton Business Park is just south of the I-95 interchange with Route 24.

The sheriff’s office has asked media partners not to air aerial video that may reveal tactical positioning at the scene.

A R.E. Michel Company employee, Larry, tells WJZ that three customers are in lockdown in their building. From there, they can see five or six police cars. He says the whole area is roped off and a SWAT team was walking around the industrial park with rifles. He was told authorities were looking for active shooter on the loose and to stay in building.

He believes the shooting happened at Advanced Granite Solutions, but didn’t hear any gunfire himself.

This is a developing story.

