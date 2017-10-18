The Latest: Trump Says US Rep. ‘Fabricated’ What He Said

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”

Trump says on Twitter on Wednesday: “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!” Trump did not specify what proof he had.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Rep. Frederica Wilson said she was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on Tuesday on the way to Miami International Airport to meet the body of Johnson’s husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when Trump called.

Wilson said she overheard part of Trump’s conversation to Johnson, which was on speakerphone.

Sgt. Johnson was among four servicemen killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month.

