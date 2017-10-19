Liquor Board Official Pleads Guilty To Bribery In Maryland

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A county liquor board official has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, bribery and obstruction of justice in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Wednesday that David Dae Sok Son has pleaded guilty to the charges in a scheme involving alcoholic beverage licenses.

Son was a commissioner on the liquor board from 2005 through 2014.

Prosecutors say he solicited and facilitated bribes from lobbyists and business owners. Prosecutors say bribe recipients were elected officials, including then-county councilman William Campos, who has pleaded guilty to bribery. Michael Vaughn, who was a state delegate, also has been charged. He has pleaded not guilty.

Son faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy, 10 years for bribery and 20 years for obstruction of justice. Sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 22.

