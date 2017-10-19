Report: Baltimore City Council President Says Officers ‘Raping The City’ By Not Living In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Jack Young reportedly said that Baltimore Police Department officers are “raping the city” by not living in Baltimore.

Baltimore City leaders are concerned about the lack of firefighters and police officers living in Baltimore neighborhoods, and Young has proposed a tax break to public safety officers who own a home inside Baltimore City limits.

During a meeting Thursday morning on the proposed tax credit, Luke Broadwater, a reporter for our media partner The Baltimore Sun, tweeted that Young said officers are “raping the city” by not living in Baltimore.

Broadwater reports that Young said, “We need to figure out how we can force them to live in the city. This is madness. They have the nerve to vote to not sign the contract? They’re raping the city.”

.@prezjackyoung, angered that 80% of police don’t live in Baltimore: “We need to figure out how we can force them to live in the city. This is madness. They have the nerve to vote to not sign the contract? They’re raping the city.” — Luke Broadwater (@lukebroadwater) October 19, 2017

Broadwater reports Young later clarified, saying he used a “poor choice of words.”

.@prezjackyoung tells me in the hallway he used a “poor choice of words.” He was talking about the budget & officers contributing to other jurisdictions’ taxbases instead of Baltimore’s. I thought that was clear from his initial comments. — Luke Broadwater (@lukebroadwater) October 19, 2017

