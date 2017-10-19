WJZ LATEST | Edgewood shooting suspect, Radee Prince, arraigned in Delaware, bail set at $2.1 million | Prince will face murder, attempted murder charges in Maryland | 2 survivors still in critical condition

Report: Baltimore City Council President Says Officers ‘Raping The City’ By Not Living In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Jack Young reportedly said that Baltimore Police Department officers are “raping the city” by not living in Baltimore.

Baltimore City leaders are concerned about the lack of firefighters and police officers living in Baltimore neighborhoods, and Young has proposed a tax break to public safety officers who own a home inside Baltimore City limits.

During a meeting Thursday morning on the proposed tax credit, Luke Broadwater, a reporter for our media partner The Baltimore Sun, tweeted that Young said officers are “raping the city” by not living in Baltimore.

Broadwater reports that Young said, “We need to figure out how we can force them to live in the city. This is madness. They have the nerve to vote to not sign the contract? They’re raping the city.”

Broadwater reports Young later clarified, saying he used a “poor choice of words.”

