Edgewood Shooting Suspect Arraigned In Delaware, Bail Set At $2.1 Million

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of opening fire at his Harford County workplace Wednesday morning, killing three people before driving to Wilmington, Delaware and shooting another man, appeared in court this morning.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, was arraigned just after 8 a.m. In Delaware, he faces a charge of attempted murder and several firearms charges. His bail was set at $2.1 million cash.

Prince will also face murder charges in Maryland, but he appeared in a Delaware court first because that’s where he was apprehended after an hours-long manhunt Wednesday.

Authorities say he was apprehended Wednesday evening in Newark, hours after he walked into Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood and shot five people, killing three of them.

Then he fled to Wilmington, where he shot an acquaintance at a used car dealership and evaded officers again, according to police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook