Police Seek Suspects Who Used Stun Gun To Rob Man Outside Pharmacy

Filed Under: Harford County, Stun Gun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are searching for two people who used a stun gun to rob a man outside a Harford County pharmacy Tuesday afternoon.

Police report the robbery happened just before 1 p.m., outside the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 700 block of Edgewood Rd.

Maryland State Police troopers responded and met with the victim, who said he had been robbed by two people as he left the pharmacy.

The victim told troopers that the two male suspects punched him, before using the stun gun on him three times. They then stole the victim’s wallet and ran away.

The robbers then fled on foot toward Willoughby Beach Rd.

The victim did not recognize the suspects, and described the robbers as males between the ages of 13 and 16.

Authorities searched the area for the suspects, and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack at (410) 879-2101.

