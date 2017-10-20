One Step Closer: First Portion Of Hyperloop System Between New York and Washington Approved

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan has approved the first portion of the hyperloop system transportation pioneer Elon Musk wants to build between New York and Washington. That’s according to our news partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Hogan administration officials say the state has issued a conditional utility permit to let Musk’s tunneling firm, The Boring Co. dig a 10.3 mile tunnel that will be under the state-owned portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway between the Baltimore city line and Maryland 175 in Hanover.

This would be the first portion of the underground system that would eventually take passengers from Washington to New York with stops in Baltimore and Philadelphia in just 29 minutes.

On Facebook, Governor Hogan said he was “incredibly excited” to support the project. The governor recently toured a site in Hanover that aids say could become an entry point for the high-speed rail. He’s also posted photos of himself, Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn, Boring Co. executives, and Anne Arundel County Executive Seve Schuh who toured the site in Hanover.

Administration officials say they will treat the hyperloop like a utility and permit it in the same way the state allows electric companies to burrow beneath public rights-of-way.

Officials also say the Boring Co. will start with two 35-mile tubes between Baltimore and Washington.

The company hopes to assemble its drilling machines at the site in Hanover.

Aides say the state does not plan to contribute to the cost of the project.

