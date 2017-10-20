Baltimore Man Charged In 4.5-Year-Old Murder Of UMD Eastern Shore Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been charged with murder in the February 2013 stabbing death of a University of Maryland Eastern Shore student, according to Maryland State Police.

Davonta M. Braxton, 25, was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Friday on the Princess Anne campus where the murder occurred nearly five years ago. He has been a student at the school intermittently, but is not currently enrolled there, according to school records.

Braxton has been charged with second degree murder, manslaughter, first degree assault and second degree assault.

The victim was 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair. According to police reports, St. Clair was a passenger in a car traveling across campus around 9 p.m. February 16, 2013.

Not far from the Student Services Center, St. Clair and those he was traveling with encountered several people who were walking in the street.

St. Clair got out of the car and an altercation occurred, during which he was stabbed in the upper torso. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During a search of the area near the crime scene, State Police investigators and crime scene technicians recovered a folding knife, which was examined at the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory.

Investigators say they found evidence on the weapon that connected Braxton to the murder.

